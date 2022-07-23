Loss-Making Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People’s Republic of China. The US$9.7b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a CN¥4.2b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥3.9b, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Full Truck Alliance's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Full Truck Alliance is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Transportation analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥773m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 96% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:YMM Earnings Per Share Growth July 23rd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Full Truck Alliance given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.03% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

