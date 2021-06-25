Loss-Making Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ:DVAX) future prospects. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The US$1.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$75m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$62m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dynavax Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Dynavax Technologies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$62m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 4.0%, which is a somewhat cautious outlook. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

NasdaqCM:DVAX Earnings Per Share Growth June 25th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dynavax Technologies' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dynavax Technologies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

