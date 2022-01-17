Loss-Making DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DocGo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DCGO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. With the latest financial year loss of US$14m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.3m, the US$772m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which DocGo will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering DocGo, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$6.7m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 129%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving DocGo's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of DocGo which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at DocGo, take a look at DocGo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is DocGo worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DocGo is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on DocGo’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

