Loss-Making Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dada Nexus Limited's (NASDAQ:DADA) future prospects. Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. The US$1.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥2.5b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥2.4b shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dada Nexus will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Dada Nexus is bordering on breakeven, according to the 14 American Online Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CN¥1.3b in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 109% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dada Nexus' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

