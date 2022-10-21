Loss-Making Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Coupang, Inc.'s (NYSE:CPNG) future prospects. Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The US$29b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$1.5b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.0b, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Coupang will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 14 of the American Online Retail analysts is that Coupang is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$308m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 76%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Coupang given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

