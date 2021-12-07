Loss-Making Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. With the latest financial year loss of US$22m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$22m, the US$2.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Compass Diversified will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Compass Diversified, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$108m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 7.2% is expected, which is a somewhat cautious outlook. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

NYSE:CODI Earnings Per Share Growth December 7th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Compass Diversified's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Compass Diversified is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Compass Diversified's case is 94%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

