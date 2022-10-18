Loss-Making CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. The US$2.3b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$520m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$470m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on CommScope Holding Company's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

CommScope Holding Company is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American Communications analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$275m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CommScope Holding Company given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CommScope Holding Company is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

