Loss-Making Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Set To Breakeven

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The US$3.8b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CN¥283m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥101m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Chindata Group Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Chindata Group Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of CN¥181m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 47%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Chindata Group Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Chindata Group Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Chindata Group Holdings' case is 52%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

