Loss-Making Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Chewy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CHWY) future prospects. Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$74m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$55m, the US$14b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Chewy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 21 industry analysts covering Chewy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:CHWY Earnings Per Share Growth September 29th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Chewy's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Chewy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Chewy to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Chewy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Chewy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Chewy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Chewy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.