Loss-Making CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CarParts.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRTS) future prospects. CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. The US$859m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.6m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CarParts.com will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering CarParts.com, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$17m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CarParts.com given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CarParts.com currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of CarParts.com which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview.

