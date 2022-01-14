Loss-Making Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. On 30 September 2021, the US$21m market-cap company posted a loss of US$8.7m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Bridgeline Digital's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Bridgeline Digital is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$35k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:BLIN Earnings Per Share Growth January 14th 2022

Underlying developments driving Bridgeline Digital's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 8.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

