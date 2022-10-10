Loss-making Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -80%

This week we saw the Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) share price climb by 20%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. To wit, the stock has dropped 80% over the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$106m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Because Blend Labs made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Blend Labs increased its revenue by 151%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 80% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Blend Labs shareholders are down 80% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 4.7% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blend Labs better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Blend Labs .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

