Loss-Making Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Set To Breakeven

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The US$113m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$49m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ardmore Shipping will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Ardmore Shipping, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$12m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 115% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ardmore Shipping given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ardmore Shipping is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ardmore Shipping's case is 47%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Ardmore Shipping which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Ardmore Shipping, take a look at Ardmore Shipping's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Ardmore Shipping worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Ardmore Shipping is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ardmore Shipping’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

