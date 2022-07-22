Loss-making Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -28%

It is a pleasure to report that the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) is up 46% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 28% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Alignment Healthcare shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Alignment Healthcare didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Alignment Healthcare grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 28% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ALHC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Alignment Healthcare shareholders are down 28% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 46% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Alignment Healthcare that you should be aware of.

