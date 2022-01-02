Loss-Making Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alector, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALEC) future prospects. Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. The US$1.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$190m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Alector's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Alector is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$110m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow -53% year-on-year, on average,

NasdaqGS:ALEC Earnings Per Share Growth January 2nd 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Alector's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Alector has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

