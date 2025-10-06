From Loss to Lift-Off: Marijuana ETFs Rebound on Legalization Prospects

Marijuana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been experiencing a dramatic resurgence lately, some even soaring more than 100% over the past three months after delivering a devastating performance in 2024. This rebound, following significant gains delivered by major Cannabis stocks like Tilray Brands ( TLRY ), was largely driven by the current U.S. administration’s notable push to legalize marijuana.

The Journey From Loss to Lift-Off

The cannabis market, despite experiencing an enormous demand trend, has been performing poorly of late, with 2024 being no exception. After years of heightened optimism, the market suffered heavy losses last year, battered by regulatory gridlock as well as excessive tax burdens under IRS code 280E.

Also, market oversupply and the proliferation of lower-priced, unregulated products from the illicit market that crushed prices and profits led to disappointing quarterly results and, in turn, drove outflows from many cannabis funds. Resultantly, major ETFs like AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF ( MSOS ) and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF ( CNBS ) slumped more than 45% last year.

However, the outlook began shifting in July 2025, as news emerged that the U.S. federal government might reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act. This news, implying facilitation of scientific research on marijuana along with possible removal of the significant tax burdens that have weighed on legal marijuana dispensaries, naturally drove prominent Marijuana ETFs like Roundhill Cannabis ETF ( WEED ), MSOS and CNBS higher (as per a report by ETF Database)

This rally in marijuana ETFs gained further momentum recently following President Trump's latest stance in favor of legalizing marijuana, which included a video in which he endorsed cannabidiol (CBD) for its health benefits and suggested Medicare coverage. This political support has ignited fresh investor optimism that federal cannabis policy will shift toward potentially reclassifying marijuana to a less restrictive schedule.

5 Marijuana ETFs to Watch

Against this dynamic backdrop, investors can consider keeping the following Cannabis-focused ETFs, or as we call it - Marijuana ETFs, in their watchlist, which have scored high points over the past three months, reflecting the renewed momentum across the cannabis market.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

It is the first actively managed U.S.-listed ETF with dedicated cannabis exposure, focusing exclusively on U.S. companies, including multi-state operators. Its top three holdings include Curaleaf Holdings (24.01%), Trulieve Cannabis (22.17%) and Green Thumb Industries (20.68%).

MSOS lost 45.6% in 2024, but surged 114.5% in the past three months. The fund charges 77 basis points (bps) as fees.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

It offers exposure to U.S. companies that operate across the cannabis ecosystem. Its top three holdings include Trulieve Cannabis (16.07%), Green Thumb Industries (14.06%) and Curaleaf Holdings (12.31%).

CNBS plunged 52% in 2024, but surged 102.1% in the past three months. The fund charges 76 bps as fees.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED)

It offers concentrated exposure to the largest U.S. cannabis companies. Its top three holdings include Curaleaf Holdings (28.85%), Green Thumb Industries (28.18%) and Trulieve Cannabis (25.54%).

WEED declined 44.9% in 2024, but surged 120.2% in the past three months. This fund charges 41 bps as gross expense ratio, while its net expense ratio is 0.00%. (Investors should note that fee waivers for WEED are contractual and in effect until at least May 1, 2026, per the issuer)

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF ( MJ )

It is the first U.S. ETF to offer exposure to the global cannabis industry. Its top three holdings include Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (49.30%), Tilray Brands (21.11%) and SNDL Inc (7.58%).

MJ plunged 30.7% in 2024, but surged 96.3% in the past three months. The fund charges 76 bps as fees.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( YOLO )

It provides exposure to cannabis securities operating in the United States as well as abroad. Its top three holdings include AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (42.75%), Village Farms International (16.04%) and High Tide Inc (11.59%).

YOLO lost 19.9% in 2024, but surged 79.3% in the past three months. The fund charges 112 bps as fees.



