Losing Streak Predicted To Continue For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, slipping more than 55 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,870-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, thanks to political uncertainty in the United States and ebbing optimism for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dipped 1.70 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 10,871.99 after trading between 10,856.96 and 10,934.91.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.60 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.45 percent, First Financial lost 0.68 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.56 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.75 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.07 percent, Largan Precision surged 3.41 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.85 percent, MediaTek dropped 1.05 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.46 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.76 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.73 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower on Thursday before showing signs of life in afternoon trade - although the major averages still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 79.59 points or 0.30 percent to 26,891.12, while the NASDAQ lost 46.72 points or 0.58 percent to 8,030.66 and the S&P 500 fell 7.25 points or 0.24 percent to 2.977.62.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid renewed political uncertainty following the release of the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said Q2 GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate, up 2.0 percent - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q1. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in August.

Crude oil futures ended just marginally down on Thursday, as traders continued to weigh global crude demand and supply positions. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.41 a barrel.

