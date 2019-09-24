Losing Streak Predicted To Continue For Indonesia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, dropping more than 140 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,135-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 68.59 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 6,137.61 after trading between 6,115.95 and 6,194.59.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.21 percent, while Bank Mandiri lost 0.71 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.33 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 1.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tumbled 1.67 percent, Indosat sank 2.59 percent, Indocement dropped 2.79 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.80 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.65 percent, United Tractors plunged 4.07 percent, Bumi Resources was down 2.15 percent, Aneka Tambang slid 3.79 percent, Vale Indonesia cratered 4.71 percent and Timah plummeted 5.05 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

