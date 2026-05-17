Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slumping almost 15 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 4,990-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging oil prices, ambiguity about the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dipped 6.86 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 4,989.08 after trading between 4,975.14 and 5,003.18.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT sank 0.40 percent, while CapitaLand Investment skidded 0.76 percent, DBS Group rose 0.12 percent, DFI Retail Group jumped 1.94 percent, Genting Singapore contracted 0.83 percent, Hongkong Land lost 0.36 percent, Keppel Ltd declined 0.93 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust dropped 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent, SATS added 0.62 percent, Seatrium Limited tumbled 1.75 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 0.97 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 2.39 percent, Singapore Exchange slumped 0.80 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 1.43 percent, SingTel stumbled 1.03 percent, Thai Beverage rallied 2.38 percent, United Overseas Bank slipped 0.19 percent, UOL Group shed 0.39 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding fell 0.25 percent and Wilmar International, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel DC REIT and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending ta session lows.

The Dow tumbled 537.33 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 49,526.17, while the NASDAQ plunged 410.05 points or 1.54 percent to close at 26,225.14 and the S&P 500 sank 92.74 points or 1.24 percent to end at 7,408.50.

For the week, the S&P perked 0.1 percent, while the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent and the Dow slipped 0.2 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which lifted the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to record highs, with technology shares leading the markets lower.

A sharp increase in treasury yields also weighed on the markets, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surging to its highest levels in almost a year after recent data has shown significant accelerations in the pace of consumer and producer price inflation, leading to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday after the U.S.-China summit ended with no announcement of Chinese intervention to end the gulf war, leaving the Strait of Hormuz blockade in place. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was up $4.18 or 4.13 percent at $105.35 per barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide April numbers for non-oil domestic exports later this morning; in March, NODX was up 3.0 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year, resulting in a trade balance of SGD11.218 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.