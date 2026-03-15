Losing Streak May Continue For Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 300 points or 4.2 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,130-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continuing concerns over the war in the Middle East and the resulting surge in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow to the downside.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the financial, resource, cement, food and telecom sectors.

For the day, the index cratered 224.91 points or 3.05 percent to finish at 7,137.21 after trading between 7,132.21 and 7,350.28.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.57 percent, while Bank Mandiri stumbled 4.23 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia declined 1.58 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.93 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 0.36 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.68 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison plunged 6.54 percent, Indocement contracted 2.70 percent, Semen Indonesia slumped 2.35 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur skidded 2.48 percent, United Tractors sank 3.00 percent, Astra International tumbled 2.10 percent, Energi Mega Persada crashed 3.75 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 2.06 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.22 percent, Timah tanked 4.51 percent, Bumi Resources cratered 3.67 percent and Astra Agro Lestari was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but turned lower as the day progressed, slipping into the red and finishing at session lows.

The Dow dropped 119.43 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 46,558.47, while the NASDAQ tumbled 206.64 points or 0.93 percent to close at 22,105.36 and the S&P 500 sank 40.43 points or 0.61 percent to end at 6,632.19. For the week, the Dow plunged 2.0 percent, the S&P dropped 1.6 percent and the NASDAQ slumped 1.3 percent.

The pullback seen over the course of the session came as trading continued to be largely driven by reaction to crude oil prices.

Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plunging by as much as 3.9 percent after skyrocketing over the course of the two previous sessions.

Crude oil prices again showed a substantial move to the upside on Friday as uncertainty prevails about the timeline for ending the war. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $3.35 or 3.50 percent at $98.08 per barrel.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth unexpectedly slowed in January. A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth slowed much more than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.