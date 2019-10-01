Losing Streak May Continue For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,625-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index shed 13.13 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,624.09 after trading between 1,623.03 and 1,639.14. Volume was 14.790 billion shares worth 40.854 billion baht. There were 1,105 decliners and 351 gainers, with 416 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.45 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 0.67 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.29 percent, Bangkok Medical sank 0.83 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 0.93 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.95 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.32 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 1.16 percent, PTT declined 1.08 percent, PTT Exploration and Production slid 1.24 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.40 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 0.42 percent, TMB Bank sipped 0.64 percent and Siam Concrete, Banpu and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

Closer to home, Thailand will see September numbers for consumer and producer prices later today. In August, overall inflation was down 0.19 percent on month and up 0.5 percent on year. While core CPI rose 0.09 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.7 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

