Losing Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 240 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,590-point plateau and it's looking at continued consolidation again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index retreated 137.40 points or 1.08 percent to finish at the daily low of 12,591.45 after peaking at 12,831.38.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.25 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.51 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.15 percent, First Financial sank 0.70 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 3.20 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.77 percent, Largan Precision dropped 1.02 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 3.37 percent, MediaTek plunged 3.14 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 0.89 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.12 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 1.38 percent and E Sun Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

