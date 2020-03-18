Losing Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has fallen lower in six straight sessions, sinking almost 1,820 points or 18 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 9,220-point plateau and it's got still another soft lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index skidded 220.96 points or 2.34 percent to finish at the daily low of 9,218.67 after peaking at 9,509.61.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 1.00 percent, while CTBC Financial sank 2.18 percent, Fubon Financial lost 1.34 percent, First Financial retreated 2.06 percent, E Sun Financial plunged 5.73 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 2.99 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.85 percent, Largan Precision skidded 3.61 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.86 percent, MediaTek tumbled 4.44 percent, Asia Cement declined 1.96 percent, Taiwan Cement plummeted 4.26 percent, Formosa Plastic cratered 6.17 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

