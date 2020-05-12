Losing Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 25 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,920-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and oil and chemical companies and

For the day, the index lost 13.23 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 1,922.17 after trading between 1,905.17 and 1,938.62. Volume was 783 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won. There were 671 decliners and 183 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 2.20 percent, while KB Financial lost 1.87 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 3.24 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.03 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.71 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.42 percent, LG Chem retreated 2.45 percent, Lotte Chem slid 2.14 percent, S-Oil fell 2.93 percent, SK Innovation declined 2.15 percent, POSCO plunged 3.41 percent, SK Telecom spiked 2.44 percent, KEPCO dropped 2.05 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 1.92 percent and Kia Motors tanked 2.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

