Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 60 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,550-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Tuesday as stocks were driven lower by news that partial lockdown measures have been extended to June 1 - especially among the financials and properties.

For the day, the index tumbled 45.93 points or 1.77 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,551.92 after peaking at 2,601.15. Volume was 1.63 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 341 decliners and 111 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 5.88 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plunged 4.67 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 4.46 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 4.40 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 4.26 percent, CapitaLand retreated 3.04 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 2.91 percent, Genting Singapore sank 2.67 percent, Wilmar International dropped 2.60 percent, Ascendas REIT shed 2.46 percent, Thai Beverage lost 2.22 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 1.56 percent, DBS Group slid 1.36 percent, Comfort DelGro stumbled 1.32 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 1.21 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 1.02 percent, SingTel was down 0.72 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.18 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

