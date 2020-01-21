Losing Streak May Continue For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,585-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the industrials, gains from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 1.55 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 1,587.33 after trading between 1,587.10 and 1,592.59. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 1.9 billion ringgit. There were 509 decliners and 383 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 6.02 percent, while Axiata plummeted 5.32 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 4.50 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 1.79 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 1.52 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 1.03 percent, IHH Healthcare accelerated 0.88 percent, Genting skidded 0.81 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.46 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.38 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.29 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.20 percent, Press Metal rose 0.19 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.17 percent and Public Bank, Maybank, Digi.com and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated on Tuesday before ending in the red, pulling back from last week's record closing highs.

The Dow shed 152.06 points or 0.52 percent to 29,196.04, while the NASDAQ lost 18.14 points or 0.19 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.27 percent to 3,320.79.

Stocks moved to the downside on concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese officials said the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in six deaths among nearly 300 confirmed cases, with the virus confirmed to be transmissible among humans.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the International Monetary Fund downwardly revised its forecast for global economic outlook on bigger than expected slowdowns in emerging markets like India.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said the sharp climb in U.S. oil production outweighed concerns about supply disruptions in Libya. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March, slipped $0.20 or 0.3 percent to $58.38 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see December data for consumer prices later today; in November, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.

