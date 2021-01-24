Losing Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 510 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,450-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns about the coronavirus and uncertainty about additional stimulus. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies - while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index plummeted 479.91 points or 1/60 percent to finish at 29,447.85 after trading between 29,413.52 and 29,862.89.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics surged 6.03 percent, while CNOOC plummeted 5.57 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 4.40 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tanked 4.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 3.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 3.74 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 3.72 percent, AAC technologies declined 3.61 percent, CITIC surrendered 3.31 percent, AIA Group sank 3.28 percent, Alibaba dropped 3.09 percent, China Resources Land shed 3.04 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 2.99 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 2.90 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 2.27 percent, Sands China dipped 2.08 percent, Meituan jumped 1.33 percent, BOC Hong Kong and Henderson Land both slipped 1.22 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 1.03 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.66 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties was down 0.64 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.18 percent and Hengan International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday but rebounded to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 179.03 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 30,996.98, while the NASDAQ rose 12.15 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,543.06 and the S&P 500 fell 11.60 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,841.47. For the week, the Dow added 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 4.2 percent and the S&P rose 1.9 percent.

The lower open on Wall Street came on profit taking following recent gains, as well as uncertainty about President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The negative sentiment may have been partly offset by a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in December.

Crude oil prices slid on Friday after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended January 15. Rising coronavirus cases and lockdown measures also raised concerns about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures sank $0.86 or 1.6 percent at $52.27 a barrel and 0.2 percent for the week.

