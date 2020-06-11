Losing Streak May Continue For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,920-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 22.86 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 2,920.90 after trading between 2,912.19 and 2,952.65. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 9.64 points or 0.51 percent to end at 1,865.30.

Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.57 percent, while China Construction Bank sank 0.78 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.46 percent, China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance both tumbled 1.80 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.47 percent, Baoshan Iron retreated 1,31 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.58 percent, Poly Developments surrendered 1.91 percent, China Vanke lost 1.07 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

