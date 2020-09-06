Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,510-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast continues to be soft, with continued profit taking expected following recent strength in the markets - particularly from the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slid 22.15 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 2,509.64 after trading between 2,486.36 and 2,511.91. Volume was 1.64 billion shares worth 1.23 billion Singapore dollars. There were 278 decliners and 158 gainers.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation plummeted 3.30 percent, while Keppel Corp plunged 2.68 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tanked 1.91 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.80 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust skidded 1.79 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 1.63 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust declined 1.53 percent, CapitaLand surrendered 1.43 percent, City Developments sank 1.12 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropped 1.06 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 0.94 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.91 percent, SingTel fell 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage slid 0.82 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.81 percent, Genting Singapore gained 0.72 percent, United Overseas Bank slipped 0.71 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.66 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust softened 0.50 percent, DBS Group was down 0.39 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering weakened 0.29 percent and Singapore Exchange eased 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks suffered an early sharp move to the downside on Friday. The markets pulled well away from session lows but still finished in the red.

The Dow shed 159.39 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 28,133.31, while the NASDAQ tumbled 144.96 points or 1.27 percent to end at 11,313.13 and the S&P 500 sank 28.10 points or 0.81 percent to close at 3,426.96. For the week, the Dow shed 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 3.3 percent and the S&P fell 2.3 percent.

Technology stocks contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street once again, as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the sector. At its lows of the session, the tech-heavy NASDAQ was down nearly 10 percent from the record intraday high set on Wednesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported another substantial increase in U.S. employment in August, although the pace of job growth continued to slow from the record spike in June.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Friday, extending recent losses amid continued concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand and easing of production cuts by leading oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $1.60 or 4 percent at $39.77 a barrel and finished lower by 7 percent for the week.

