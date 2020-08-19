Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ended lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,560-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on economic recovery woes. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the properties and industrials were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 2.05 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 2,561.04 after trading between 2,555.44 and 2,567.21. Volume was 1.85 billion shares worth 1.12 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 decliners and 171 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines plummeted 2.9 percent, while Thai Beverage plunged 2.36 percent, Wilmar International surged 1.89 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust and SembCorp Industries both tanked 1.60 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 1.42 percent, SATS retreated 1.37 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust declined 1.24 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust surrendered 1.05 percent, City Developments skidded 0.99 percent, SingTel sank 0.85 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 0.70 percent, DBS Group advanced 0.68 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.57 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.56 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding shed 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.47 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.42 percent, CapitaLand slid 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.29 percent, Venture Corporation added 0.25 percent, United Overseas Bank gained 0.20 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.12 percent and Singapore Press Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, slipping firmly into the red.

The Dow shed 85.19 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,692.88, while the NASDAQ lost 64.38 points or 0.57 percent to end at 11.146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,374.85.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. They noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

The Fed noted economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Gold and biotech stocks were weak, as were commercial real estate, oil and steel stocks, contributing to the downturn by the broader markets.

