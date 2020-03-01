Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling more than 145 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,010-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday with broadly based losses - especially from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index retreated 100.62 points or 3.23 percent to finish at 3,011.08 after trading between 3,008.46 and 3,056.56. Volume was 4.06 billion shares worth 2.93 billion Singapore dollars. There were 463 decliners and 103 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust cratered 5.42 percent, while Singapore Exchange plummeted 5.25 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust plunged 5.10 percent, Ascendas REIT tumbled 4.67 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 4.64 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 4.55 percent, Wilmar International declined 4.34 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 3.68 percent, Keppel Corp shed 3.50 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 3.25 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 3.13 percent, Thai Beverage fell 3.11 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slid 3.08 percent, CapitaLand dipped 3.02 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 2.99 percent, DBS Group dropped 2.86 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 2.75 percent, SingTel fell 2.28 percent and Genting Singapore was down 1.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.

