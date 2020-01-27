Losing Streak Likely To Continue For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's Lunar New Year holiday, the Malaysia stock market had finished lower in five straight sessions, sliding more than 25 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the plantations and telecoms were mitigated by support from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 1.63 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 1,572.81 after trading between 1,568.64 and 1,575.21. Volume was 1.588 billion shares worth 979 million ringgit. There were 378 decliners and 337 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 3.36 percent, while Genting Malaysia plummeted 2.48 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 2.38 percent, Press Metal plunged 1.92 percent, Genting tumbled 1.52 percent, Dialog Group skidded 1.50 percent, Sime Darby accelerated 1.35 percent, Axiata retreated 0.70 percent, RHB Capital spiked 0.69 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 0.47 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings dropped 0.44 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong sank 0.38 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.26 percent, Maybank collected 0.24 percent, Digi.com and IOI Corporation both lost 0.22 percent, Public Bank added 0.21 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.20 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.19 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.14 percent and Hong Leong Financial and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 453.93 points or 1.57 percent to end at 28,535.80, while the NASDAQ lost 175.60 points or 1.89 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 fell 51.84 points or 1.57 percent to 3,243.63.

Traders flooded out of stocks and moved to safe havens amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a modest decrease in new home sales in December, while November's gains also suffered a downward revision.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session on coronavirus concerns and higher crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.05 or 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.

