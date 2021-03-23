Losing Streak Expected To Continue For South Korea Stocks

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,000-point plateau and it's likely to give up that support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed coronavirus concerns and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology, oil and chemical companies, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 30.72 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 3,004.74 after trading between 3,003.05 and 3,058.79. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 15.9 trillion won. There were 653 gainers and 216 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.84 percent, while Hana Financial tumbled 1.79 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.24 percent, LG Electronics cratered 6.13 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.17 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 2.80 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.73 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.21 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.60 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.22 percent, POSCO perked 3.13 percent, SK Telecom plunged 2.15 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.09 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.09 percent, Kia Motors plummeted 3.02 percent and KB Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow tumbled 308.05 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 32,423.15, while the NASDAQ plunged 149.84 points or 1.12 percent to end at 13,227.70 and the S&P 500 sank 30.07 points or 0.76 percent to close at 3,910.52.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about extended coronavirus lockdowns in Europe amid worries a new wave of infections. German leaders agreed to extend the country's lockdown until April 18, raising doubts about demand from Europe's largest economy.

Traders also kept an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's virtual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell reiterated the Fed's recent assessment that indicators of economic activity have turned up recently.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales plummeted in February, hitting a nine-month low.

Crude oil prices tanked on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the extension of lockdown measures in several parts of Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $3.80 or 6.2 percent at $57.76 a barrel.

