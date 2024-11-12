Los Cerros Plans Major Securities Issue

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

Los Cerros, trading as LCL Resources Limited, is set to issue over 221 million fully paid ordinary securities on November 15, 2024. This move aims to raise capital through a placement, potentially drawing keen interest from investors. The securities are expected to be listed on the ASX, offering new opportunities for market participants.

