Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida steps down

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

January 09, 2024 — 02:21 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida is stepping down after more than two years in the role, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Merida, who was appointed to the role in May 2021, will depart at the end of the week, and the publication will be managed by senior newsroom leaders while the company looks for his replacement.

"I made the decision, in consultation with Patrick, after considerable soul-searching about my career at this stage," said Merida in the memo sent to staff.

Merida was previously the editor-in-chief at ESPN-owned DIS.N Undefeated, later re-branded as Andscape.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
