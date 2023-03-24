Los Angeles school workers reach contract agreement with district

March 24 (Reuters) - The second-largest school district in the United States reached a contract agreement with Los Angeles education workers on Friday, a day after the union concluded a three-day strike that disrupted class and social services for 420,000 students.

"This agreement addresses historical pay inequities, creates a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce, all while maintaining financial stability for the district," the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Dan Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

