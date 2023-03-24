US Markets

Los Angeles school workers reach contract agreement with district

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 24, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Dan Whitcomb and Dan Trotta for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - The second-largest school district in the United States reached a contract agreement with Los Angeles education workers on Friday, a day after the union concluded a three-day strike that disrupted class and social services for 420,000 students.

"This agreement addresses historical pay inequities, creates a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce, all while maintaining financial stability for the district," the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Dan Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.