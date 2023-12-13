News & Insights

Los Angeles freeway blocked by Jewish protesters against Gaza war

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

December 13, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Brad Brooks and Colorado for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Activists from a Jewish group demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip blocked traffic on a busy Los Angeles highway during Wednesday morning's rush hour and snarled traffic for miles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The protesters from the If Not Now organization sat down on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway downtown at about 9 a.m., bringing commuters to a halt. The protesters wore black shirts reading "Not in Our Name" and held up placards demanding Israel halt military operations in Gaza.

Video on KCAL TV showed a few enraged motorists fighting with protesters before police arrived.

About 75 protesters were detained when CHP officers began clearing the highway around 10 a.m., the highway patrol said.

Israel's military campaign on Gaza has sparked protests in cities around the world.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Longmont, Colorado; Editing by Frank McGurty and Cynthia Osterman)

((Brad.Brooks@tr.com; +1-512-516-5615; Twitter @bradleybrooks; Reuters Messaging: brad.brooks.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

