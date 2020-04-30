US Markets

Los Angeles coronavirus testing website strains as free appointments fill up

Contributor
Dan Whitcomb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Less than 24 hours after Los Angeles became the first major U.S. city to offer free coronavirus tests for all, a website used for sign-ups strained under the demand on Thursday as appointments were completely booked for anyone not showing symptoms.

By Dan Whitcomb

LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Reuters) - Less than 24 hours after Los Angeles became the first major U.S. city to offer free coronavirus tests for all, a website used for sign-ups strained under the demand on Thursday as appointments were completely booked for anyone not showing symptoms.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the free testing on Wednesday, saying tests were now available to anyone in the county of roughly 10 million people, although priority would be given to healthcare workers and people showing symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"If you think you have COVID-19, if want the reassurance that you do not, if you've been around people that you have seen with symptoms, get a test," Garcetti said at his daily coronavirus briefing. "You can't put a price on the piece of mind of knowing that you can't infect somebody around you."

Some of the testing sites are managed and staffed by CORE, a nonprofit organization co-founded by actor Sean Penn.

Garcetti conceded that the number of test centers currently open may not initially be able to handle demand.

On Thursday the website used to schedule appointments showed there were none available for people not showing symptoms or for those who are not "front-line workers" who interact with the public.

Local media reported the website had crashed several times since its launch shortly after the mayor's announcement.

As of Thursday afternoon Los Angeles County had recorded 1,057 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 22,500 positive cases.

The entire state of California remains under strict "stay-at-home" orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus while some other states begin to reopen their economies.

Garcetti said on Wednesday that large-scale testing of Los Angeles County residents was an important step toward loosening those restrictions.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Bill Tarrant and Leslie Adler)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular