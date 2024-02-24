News & Insights

Los Andes Copper (LSANF) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 32.51

February 24, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

February 24, 2024

The average one-year price target for Los Andes Copper (OTCPK:LSANF) has been revised to 32.51 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 29.09 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.68 to a high of 51.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.00% from the latest reported closing price of 7.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Los Andes Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSANF is 0.65%, a decrease of 43.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LSANF / Los Andes Copper Ltd. Shares Held by Institutions

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSANF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSANF by 28.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

