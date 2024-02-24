Los Andes Copper (LSANF) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 32.51

The average one-year price target for Los Andes Copper (OTCPK:LSANF) has been revised to 32.51 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 29.09 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.68 to a high of 51.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 310.00% from the latest reported closing price of 7.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Los Andes Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSANF is 0.65%, a decrease of 43.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSANF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSANF by 28.19% over the last quarter.

