Los Andes Copper (LSANF) Price Target Decreased by 15.00% to 29.14

August 03, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Los Andes Copper (OTC:LSANF) has been revised to 29.14 / share. This is an decrease of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 34.29 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.33 to a high of 46.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.42% from the latest reported closing price of 12.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Los Andes Copper. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSANF is 0.73%, an increase of 145.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LSANF / Los Andes Copper Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 69K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 3K shares.

