Los Andes Copper Converts Interest Payment Into Shares

May 31, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Los Andes Copper (TSE:LA) has released an update.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. has elected to issue over 13,000 common shares to Queen’s Road Capital as payment for interest on its convertible debentures, under terms allowing part-interest payment in shares. The decision aligns with the company’s financial strategy and is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This move reflects Los Andes Copper’s commitment to progressing its Vizcachitas Project in Chile, which is anticipated to become a major copper mine.

