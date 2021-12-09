L'Oréal To Acquire Youth To The People

(RTTNews) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) has entered an agreement to acquire Youth to the People, a skincare company based in California. Youth to the People develops and markets skincare products known for formulas that combine premium vegan blends of superfood extracts and science. The brand is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and in select European countries.

Stéphane Rinderknech, President North America & Chief Executive Officer L'Oréal USA, said, "We have been inspired by the passion and vision of the brand's two founders, Joe Cloyes and Greg Gonzalez, in bringing the best of the health-conscious, California lifestyle to high performance beauty."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.