Markets

L'Oreal To Acquire Aesop From Natura In $2.525 Bln Deal

April 03, 2023 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) said that it has signed an agreement with Brazil's Natura & Co to acquire Aesop, the Australian luxury beauty brand, at an enterprise value of $2.525 billion.

The transaction is still subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in third quarter 2023.

Created in 1987, Aesop currently operates around 400 points of sale across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, with a nascent footprint in China where the first store opened in 2022.

The brand posted sales of $537 million in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.