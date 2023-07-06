L'Oreal says 'vague' hair-relaxer product claims should be thrown out

By Mike Scarcella

July 6 (Reuters) - Subsidiaries of French cosmetics giant L'Oreal OREP.PA and other beauty industry companies have asked a U.S. judge to dismiss allegations that they manufactured and marketed toxic hair-relaxing products that cause cancer and other health problems.

In a filing in Chicago federal court on Thursday, attorneys for L'Oreal USA and other manufacturers mounted their initial legal challenge to consumers' product-liability claims in multidistrict litigation featuring 14 defendant groups and nearly 250 cases.

Dozens of cases were filed and later consolidated in the Northern District of Illinois, following the publication in October of a National Institutes of Health study that said women who used certain hair-relaxing products several times a year were at a greater risk to develop uterine cancer.

Other defendants also include India's Godrej SON Holdings and Dabur International, based in Dubai.

Defense lawyers in their joint filing attacked the plaintiffs' claims as "vague" and said they were based on "unsupported conclusions."

The lead plaintiffs' lawyers did not immediately respond to messages on Thursday seeking comment.

Representatives for L'Oreal and attorneys for Godrej and Dabur did not immediately respond to similar requests.

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland on Thursday was scheduled to hold a status conference in the case. The plaintiffs have said they want a trial date set for the fall of 2024.

The plaintiffs alleged in May in a consolidated complaint that L'Oreal and the other companies "systematically misrepresented and continue to misrepresent the significant health impacts of hair relaxer use." The complaint said the companies "exposed plaintiffs to brutally toxic products without warning."

Lawyers for the plaintiffs also alleged the companies targeted marketing to women of color and took "advantage of centuries of racial discrimination and cultural coercion."

Defense lawyers argued in their effort to dismiss claims that the complaint failed to identify specific products associated with various brand hair-relaxer products. They said many of the brands in the complaint "carry more than one product that might be considered a 'hair straightening product.'"

The case is In re: Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:23-cv-00818.

For plaintiffs: Diandra "Fu" Debrosse Zimmermann of DiCello Levitt; Fidelma Fitzpatrick of Motley Rice; Michael London of Douglas & London; and Benjamin Crump of Ben Crump Law Firm

For L'Oreal USA: Dennis Ellis of Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey; and other lawyers from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Read more:

L'Oreal to face Ben Crump among other lead counsel in hair relaxer litigation

Nearly 60 hair relaxer lawsuits against L'Oreal, others consolidated in Illinois federal court

L'Oreal's hair straighteners caused woman's cancer, lawsuit claims

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.