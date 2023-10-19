L'Oreal sales up despite muted recovery in China

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Third quarter sales at L'Oreal rose 11.1%, led by growth in Europe and the United States but missing expectations for a strong rebound in China.

The Paris-based group, which owns labels ranging from Maybelline to Lancome, said on Thursday that sales for the three months to the end of September came to 10 billion euros, an 11.1% rise on a like-for-like basis at comparable scope and constant exchange rates, just below expectations for an 11.5% rise, according to consensus estimates cited by Barclays.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.