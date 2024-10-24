L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 442 from EUR 479 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Laurence Whyatt lowered the firm’s price target on L’Oreal (LRLCY) to EUR 442 from EUR 479 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LRLCY:
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 390 from EUR 410 at RBC Capital
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 394 from EUR 430 at Morgan Stanley
- L’Oreal downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 400 from EUR 420 at Citi
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 335 from EUR 350 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.