L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 394 from EUR 430 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on L’Oreal (LRLCY) to EUR 394 from EUR 430 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on LRLCY:
- L’Oreal downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 400 from EUR 420 at Citi
- L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 335 from EUR 350 at Deutsche Bank
- Jefferies expects selloff in L’Oreal with sales ‘rapidly cooling’
- L’Oreal’s Q3 sales well below expectations, says Jefferies
