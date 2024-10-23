L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 335 from EUR 350 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on L’Oreal (LRLCY) to EUR 335 from EUR 350 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares.
