L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 290 from EUR 325 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti lowered the firm’s price target on L’Oreal (LRLCY) to EUR 290 from EUR 325 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LRLCY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.