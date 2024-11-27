L’Oreal price target lowered to EUR 290 from EUR 325 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti lowered the firm’s price target on L’Oreal (LRLCY) to EUR 290 from EUR 325 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
