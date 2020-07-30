L'Oreal H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2019 net profit excluding non-recurring items 2.14 billion euros or 3.82 euro per share, compare to 2.47 billion euros or 4.38 euro per share last year.

Sales for the first half dropped 11.7% to 13.076 billion euros from 14.811 billion euros last year.

